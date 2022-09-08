Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,077 in the last 365 days.

Premier’s Statement on the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

CANADA, September 8 - Fellow Nova Scotians,

Earlier today, I learned of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second. For more than 70 years, she reigned with dedication and dignity, visiting Canada more times than any place outside of the United Kingdom.

I want to express to the King my condolences, and those of the Government of Nova Scotia, on the passing of his mother, who was a most remarkable lady.

Her Majesty’s deep interest in Canada and Canadians and her five visits to our province will long be remembered by Nova Scotians for generations to come. Over the coming days, people throughout our province and around the world will be coming together to remember the Queen’s lifetime of service and dedication to so many worthy causes.

She truly lived the pledge she offered in 1947 when she said, “My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

As the province where Canada’s parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy were forged, we recognize that the transition to a new monarch is part of the ebb and flow of our system of government, something experienced with loyalty and fortitude by many generations before ours. Nevertheless, it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth the Second.

May she rest in peace and remain a symbol of service and humanity.

-30-

You just read:

Premier’s Statement on the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.