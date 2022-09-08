Premier’s Statement on the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

CANADA, September 8 - Fellow Nova Scotians,

Earlier today, I learned of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second. For more than 70 years, she reigned with dedication and dignity, visiting Canada more times than any place outside of the United Kingdom.

I want to express to the King my condolences, and those of the Government of Nova Scotia, on the passing of his mother, who was a most remarkable lady.

Her Majesty’s deep interest in Canada and Canadians and her five visits to our province will long be remembered by Nova Scotians for generations to come. Over the coming days, people throughout our province and around the world will be coming together to remember the Queen’s lifetime of service and dedication to so many worthy causes.

She truly lived the pledge she offered in 1947 when she said, “My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

As the province where Canada’s parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy were forged, we recognize that the transition to a new monarch is part of the ebb and flow of our system of government, something experienced with loyalty and fortitude by many generations before ours. Nevertheless, it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth the Second.

May she rest in peace and remain a symbol of service and humanity.

-30-