Scott Harris Hospitality Launches NFT as a Metaverse Pioneer in Chicago at Joe's Imports
Michelin Bib Gourmand Recognized Joe’s Imports spearheads NFT launch to provide membership with virtual and in-person experiential community integration
We are embracing this advancement in food, wine, and technology at Joe's Imports.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Harris Hospitality announced today the launch of its first-ever NFT membership program at Chicago-hotspot, Joe’s Imports. The membership program uses a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), a cryptographic device on a blockchain, leveraging unique and distinctive codes. Joe’s Imports will provide virtual and in-person unique VIP experiences as added value for the NFT membership program. The Joe’s Imports NFT exclusive artwork is in honor of the late Joe Fiely, or “Smiley Joe Fiely,” as guests warm-heartedly referred to the namesake of Joe’s Imports, with a portion of proceeds giving back to the community.
Nestled in the center of Chicago’s Fulton Market District, one of the most elevated, innovative and sought-after destinations around the country, Joe’s Imports is a recognized Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient for two consecutive years. Joe’s Imports opened in 2019, inspired by the worldly travels of tenured and beloved Scott Harris Hospitality Wine Director, Joe Fiely. Known for its Mediterranean offerings, curated international wine selection and exquisite atmosphere, each guest experience is world-class, one bite and sip at a time.
The Joe’s Import NFT membership-only program will offer three tiers of participation- Gold, Silver and Bronze- available in limited quantities. Price points range from $100 to $1,750 per year. The program will blend real experiences uniquely in-person and within the metaverse. Affiliated offerings with the NFT include exclusive VIP member-only events, generous discounts on meals and wine, complimentary happy hours, five course food and wine experiences, and a private locker within the Joe’s Imports Wine Cellar.
“Chicago is a special city and we are excited to launch Joe’s Imports into the Metaverse and provide NFT opportunities here in our hometown,'' said Scott Harris, CEO & Founder of Scott Harris Hospitality. “We have been serving this community for 30 years, and are always looking for new ways to engage with our customers. The blockchain, and more specifically NFTs, will allow individuals from anywhere in the world to join our ecosystem and partake in our excitement, events, and much more at Joe’s Imports. We are embracing this advancement in food, wine, and technology.”
The exclusive Joe’s Imports NFT information is available now at joesimports.com, and will be live to purchase on 9/18 and 9/19. To celebrate the official launch of the Joe’s Imports NFT, VIP members are invited to an exclusive event at Joe’s Imports on September 14, 2022. Sign up for the event here.
Details of the NFT Membership Program are available on Joe’s Imports, Twitter @JoesImports and Instagram @joesimports.
