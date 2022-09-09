St Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005017

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 at 1850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 near mile marker 108.8

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Sierra Ballard

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/08/2022 at approximately 1850 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 near Exit 18 in the town of Georgia. The speed limit on this section of I-89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via LIDAR the vehicle was traveling 101 mph, which is 36 mph above the posted speed limit. Troopers affected a motor vehicle stop and the vehicle stopped without incident. The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Sierra Ballard (Age 27 of Enosburgh).

Ballard was also found to be operating under a civilly suspended license. Ballard was issued VCVCs for speed and license suspension, and was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/25/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Negligent Operation.

VCVCs issued:

23VSA1004 - $544 fine, 2 points

23VSA676 - $249 fine, 0 points

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov