St Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005017
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 at 1850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 near mile marker 108.8
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Sierra Ballard
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/08/2022 at approximately 1850 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 near Exit 18 in the town of Georgia. The speed limit on this section of I-89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via LIDAR the vehicle was traveling 101 mph, which is 36 mph above the posted speed limit. Troopers affected a motor vehicle stop and the vehicle stopped without incident. The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Sierra Ballard (Age 27 of Enosburgh).
Ballard was also found to be operating under a civilly suspended license. Ballard was issued VCVCs for speed and license suspension, and was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/25/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Negligent Operation.
VCVCs issued:
23VSA1004 - $544 fine, 2 points
23VSA676 - $249 fine, 0 points
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov