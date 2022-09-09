Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/08/22 / 1736 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ronald Boutin Jr.
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/22, at approximately 1736 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on US RT 5 in the Town of Coventry, VT. The operator was identified as Ronald Boutin Jr. Further investigation revealed Boutin had 7 active sets of court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from driving a motor vehicle. Boutin was issued a citation for the offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 / 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
