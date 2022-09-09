Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                   

STATION: Derby          

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/08/22    /     1736 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Ronald Boutin Jr.                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/22, at approximately 1736 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on US RT 5 in the Town of Coventry, VT. The operator was identified as Ronald Boutin Jr. Further investigation revealed Boutin had 7 active sets of court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from driving a motor vehicle. Boutin was issued a citation for the offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   11/01/22   /    10 AM         

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

