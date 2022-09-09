MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 29, 2022 to Monday, September 5, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 29, 2022, through Monday, September 5, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 64 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 29, 2022

Two BB guns were recovered in the 600 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Malik Chad Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 22-124-616

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, two Centennial Combat Lady Smith .38 caliber BB guns, and an Akah BB gun were recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-124-919

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber was recovered in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-125-230

A BB gun was recovered in the 5100 block of Glover Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-125-285

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Reginald Edward Hedgeman, III, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-125-306

An assault rifle was recovered in the 3700 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jerome Michael Israel, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carjacking, and Armed Carjacking. CCN: 22-125-331

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Nehemiah Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-340

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Vincent Peeler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-366

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Anthony James Young, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-383

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Carlos Antonio Urias Martinez, of Bealeton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-427

A 20 gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-125-479

A Sig Sauer P-229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-125-480

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1900 block of P Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Devon Jmahl Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Dexter Zaire Kingston, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Contempt. CCN: 22-125-557

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Donnell Mason, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-584

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jones Cohron, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-640

A Smith & Wesson 10-7 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-125-736

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of 25th Street, Northeast. CN: 22-125-743

A Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 800 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-125-807

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-125-833

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-125-876

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 53rd Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-126-015

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Taj Pratt, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Demari Woods, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-126-029

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Carlos O’Dell Chambers, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-126-033

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-126-054

Thursday, September 1, 2022

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5800 block of Potomac Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-126-347

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Kenneth Gerald Brevard, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-126-463

A Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-126-519

Friday, September 2, 2022

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Marcus Brockington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-126-872

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kennedy Elijah Molder, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-126-909

A Charter Arms Investigator .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jay’quan Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes. CCN: 22-127-028

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-127-134

Saturday, September 3, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Ross Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Artie Byrd, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-127-157

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Altamont Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ezekial Reeves, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 22-127-191

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Andrew Tyree Richardson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-127-307

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Johnny Cowles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-127-401

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-127-529

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of 47th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Tyrek Jamal Carroll, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-127-575

A Diamond Back D-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Leon Swanson, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-127-672

A Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Robert Joseph Baltimore, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-127-679

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Charles Epps, of no fixed address, for Assault with Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-127-681

Sunday, September 4, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Desmonde Hudson, of Pittsburg, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-127-716

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-127-896

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Maurice Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-128-041

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Prospect Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-128-063

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger 5.7 5.7x28 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daryon Exavia Sweet, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-128-071

Monday, September 5, 2022

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dionte Patterson, of Capital Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-128-392

A Ruger Max-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested; 27-year-old Kelvin Wise, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-128-472

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-128-498

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Corderro Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-128-535

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Timothy Lee Privott, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-128-549

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Roderick Baptiste, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Jordan Dyson, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Stephen Dyson, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-128-552

A Smith & Wesson 32 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Forrester Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jeffrey Keith Phifer, Jr., of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes. CCN: 22-128-580

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Angelo Richardson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-128-670

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###