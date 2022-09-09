Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts public to training scenario being held at Lanai Airport

Main, News Posted on Sep 8, 2022 in Airports News

LANAI CITY – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to alert the public of a triennial exercise to be held at Lanai Airport (LNY) on Friday, Sept. 9 from approximately 10 am until 1 pm.

The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) during a simulated disaster scenario.

Besides airport personnel there will be other support agencies participating and HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about LNY. As part of the training exercise there could be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Once again this is only an exercise from 10 am until 1pm Friday, September 9. Any questions should be directed towards the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

