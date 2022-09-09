Revised: update on the Kamehameha Highway rehabilitation, vicinity of Kapuhi Street to Dairy Road

Main, News Posted on Sep 8, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation, vicinity of Kapuhi Street to Dairy Road.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, crews will finish installing the lower lift of the road in Pupukea, then move to the Kahuku end of the project next week. The crew will be back in Pupukea later in September to complete the upper paving lift, which is estimated to take 15 days to finish. All work, including guardrail, electrical, and drainage improvements, is on schedule to be completed by March 2023.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 16, construction is scheduled to repave the bike lane near Banzai Skate Park, and then finish the top lift paving from Sunset Beach Elementary towards Pupukea. Other miscellaneous closures will occur near Pupukea Road and Hakuloa Road which will require shorter closings of Kamehameha Highway, for traffic signal and drainage improvements.

Kamehameha Highway between Waimea Bay and Weed Circle will not be repaved during this project as the Kamehameha Highway Pedestrian Safety project in Laniakea, requires a full reconstruction of the roadway. For more information, please visit the project website at http://www.laniakearealignment.com/

HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to improve the roadways on the North Shore. All roadwork is weather permitting.

