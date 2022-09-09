SFS 2022 opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, September 9 - HÀ NỘI — The Department of Industry and Trade of HCM City in collaboration with the Management Board of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) and the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) organised the “Sourcing Fair Supporting Industries 2022” (SFS 2022) conference on Thursday in HCM City.

The conference updates market demand, production technology and new standards from buyers who are foreign investment companies (FDI) and terminal industrial production enterprises on two days September 8 and 9.

In addition, connecting offline and online supply and demand about products, looking for suppliers of B2B supporting industry, especially those that need localisation and open supply chains, and developing global value production chains.

Participating in SFS 2022, there are about 20 enterprises as FDI investors and industrial production enterprises, registering to participate in the programme as buyers.

With a list of more than 500 components that need to find domestic suppliers, the FDI business community and terminal industrial manufacturing enterprises have come into contact with about 130 potential Vietnamese supporting industry suppliers, with over 300 predefined connections.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Võ Văn Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal people's committee, said that SFS 2022 will further improve the efficiency of connection activities between Vietnamese supporting industry manufacturing enterprises and FDI enterprises, terminal industrial production enterprises.

This was an activity of practical significance, helping domestic manufacturing enterprises seize market opportunities, approach and step by step participate in the global supply chain; especially small and medium enterprises.

In addition, supporting industry enterprises will learn from FDI enterprises about their management and production skills, create motivation for technological innovation, expand production, and participate more effectively in global supply chains, he added.

Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCM City said that, after four years, it had attracted 96 FDI enterprises and manufactured terminal industrial products, connected 370 supporting industrial enterprises in cities and provinces with suitable products and 1,320 direct contacts.

The increasing number of shoppers, retailers and connections over the years shows that the conference is increasingly influential and promotes connectivity, creating market opportunities for enterprises to develop and expand production. — VNS