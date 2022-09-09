Assistant Secretary Medina and Assistant Secretary Stewart’s Travel to Houston

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina and Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Houston, Texas, on Friday, September 9, to participate in the second meeting of the National Space Council of the Biden-Harris Administration, chaired by Vice President Harris.

Assistant Secretary Medina will discuss the State Department’s role in advancing norms of responsible behavior in outer space within United Nations fora; advancing a shared international commitment against destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing; and expanding the reach of the Artemis Accords. Assistant Secretary Medina and Assistant Secretary Stewart will also hold informal meetings with interagency space officials.

