Secretary Blinken to Travel to Mexico to Co-Chair the 2022 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Mexico City, Mexico on September 12 to co-chair the 2022 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED).  Secretary Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White along with other senior U.S. government officials will join their Mexican counterparts for a bilateral dialogue and stakeholder engagements.  Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will accompany Secretary Blinken on this trip.

The HLED is a strategic and flexible diplomatic platform for the United States and Mexico to advance shared economic, commercial, and social priorities.  The U.S. co-chairs include the State Department, U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative. With the goal of fostering economic development and growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and reduction of poverty and inequality, the HLED is organized around four central pillars: Building Back Together, Promoting Sustainable Economic and Social Development in Southern Mexico and Central America, Securing the Tools for Future Prosperity, and Investing in Our People.

While in Mexico, Secretary Blinken will also meet bilaterally with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

Secretary Blinken to Travel to Mexico to Co-Chair the 2022 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue

