UPDATE: AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on September 3, 2022 in Englewood, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The decedent has been identified as Bernard Placide, 22, of Englewood, N.J.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 8:12 a.m. on September 3rd, officers of the Englewood Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence disturbance involving a stabbing and a man with a knife. When officers arrived, they encountered three stabbed victims. They also encountered Mr. Placide inside the residence holding a knife. During a confrontation with Mr. Placide, Officer Brian Havlicek fired a taser. Officer Luana Sharpe fired her service weapon once, striking Mr. Placide. Police and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid. A knife was recovered at the scene of the encounter. Mr. Placide was transported to Englewood Hospital and pronounced deceased at approximately 9:17 a.m. The three wounded victims have been treated and released from an area hospital.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

