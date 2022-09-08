Mikhail Mishustin attends Moscow Financial Forum

RUSSIA, September 8 - The Prime Minister spoke at the forum’s plenary session, Financial Sovereignty of Russia: Myth or Reality.

The key topic of the forum in 2022 is Russia’s Financial Sovereignty: Myth or Reality. The forum participants will be able to discuss the impact of global geopolitical changes on the Russian and world economy, as well as new challenges that have arisen over the past year.

Topical matters that will be discussed include the prospects of the Russian economy and financial markets under external restrictions, the transformation of the country’s debt policy and the tax policy of modern times, as well as the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia.

As per tradition, participants in the forum will include federal and regional officials, businesspeople, representatives of public organisations and associations, as well as experts on economics and finance.

The first Moscow Financial Forum took place on 23 September 2016 and established the tradition of financiers meeting each September to discuss the most pressing problems and develop effective solutions.



Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am glad to welcome you all to the Moscow Financial Forum. Traditionally, it takes place at the beginning of the autumn. This year it is also an anniversary. On this day 220 years ago, Emperor Alexander I established the Ministry of Finance, a ministry that united disparate collegiums dealing with revenue and expenditure, and with what is called administration in the modern language.

So today, the Ministry of Finance has brought together a wide range of professionals on this platform to discuss priorities in this important area, which is especially relevant at a time of major change and system-wide challenges.

The main theme of the forum is Russia’s financial sovereignty.

Unprecedented sanctions have been imposed on our country, but their initiators have not achieved their main goal. They did not succeed in undermining our financial stability.

First and foremost, this was due to the prompt decisions taken by our President. The Government together with the Bank of Russia managed to significantly mitigate the negative impact of unfriendly actions against our citizens and businesses. The fact that representatives from the regions and our business community, experts and public associations took part in preparing a number of measures had a positive effect. This made it possible to take into account the specific features of particular industries and areas as fully as possible.

Measures have been taken to curb capital outflow and ensure the smooth operation of banks and other relevant organisations. The rouble exchange rate was strengthened.

The attempt to limit energy exports led to a natural increase in our budget’s oil and gas revenues – almost by half.

A plan of priority actions to ensure the development of the Russian economy under external sanctions pressure was prepared in a timely manner and was constantly augmented. It included more than 300 measures. A significant part of them is, in one way or another, related to issues of financing.

