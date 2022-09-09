Statement from Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 8, 2022

The world has lost a remarkable individual. Through a life devoted to duty, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exemplified integrity, humility, inner strength and outward grace. She was a constant in a changing world. She respected tradition but embraced change. As Head of the Commonwealth, she encouraged unity. As Queen of Canada, she remarked often on the service of our citizens, our commitment to multiculturalism and our potential to influence the world.

Her Majesty was very fond of Canada and Canadians and thought of our country as her home away from home. She was committed to Reconciliation and acknowledged the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada, as well as the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society.

While we mourn her loss, we can also give thanks for her extraordinary contributions to Canada and the world.

Russ Mirasty

Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan

