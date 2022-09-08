Busy Highway Construction Season Continues

CANADA, September 8 - Released on September 8, 2022

Excellent progress has been made on a variety of highway construction projects in what has been another busy season in Saskatchewan. More work is expected well into the fall.

"Road crews have been active all over the province to ensure we have better highways for our residents and the commercial sector," said Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill. "It's very important we get everyone home safely each night, so remember to slow down and pay attention when travelling through highway construction work zones."

Drivers should remember to slow to 60 in work zones and pay close attention to people and equipment working in the area.

"Our members will continue to work, weather permitting into the fall, on the province's vital transportation corridors," Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association President Shantel Lipp said. "We ask that in order to keep you safe and our members safe, obey the signs, don't speed and pay attention while inside our workplace."

Work has concluded on a number of major highway safety improvement projects this year, including passing lanes on Highways 7, 12, and portions of 16. Crews continue to work on Highway 5 passing lanes east of Saskatoon, passing lanes near Yorkton and twinning west of Prince Albert on Highway 3.

Paving work has also been completed on several highways including:

Highway 1, west of Moose Jaw (13 km)

Highway 6, south of Naicam (8 km)

Highway 37, Shaunavon north and Gull Lake (20 km)

Resurfacing is underway on 12 km of Highway 4, north of North Battleford and 17 km on Highway 5, west of Humboldt and 10 km of Highway 21 south of Kindersley.

A weekly highway construction update is published on saskatchewan.ca to provide travellers with the latest details on projects underway to help plan safe and efficient travel. If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 5-1-1.

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving more than 1,100 km of provincial highways this year, for a total of 3,500 km over the past three years. The government has set a 10-year Growth Plan target of improving 10,000 kilometres of highways. With this year's improvements, the province is ahead of the pace needed to meet this target.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

-30-

For more information, contact: