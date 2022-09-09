New Group Home Welcomed in Weyburn

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 8, 2022

Today, Minister of Education Dustin Duncan, on behalf of Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky, joined community members, dignitaries and residents in Weyburn to celebrate the grand opening of Weyburn Group Homes Society's new group home.

Weyburn Group Homes Society (WGHS) is a community-based organization that has been supporting people with intellectual disabilities since 1975. The Ministry of Social Services provided $50,000 in start-up funding for this project that will support three people with intellectual disabilities. The ministry is also providing more than $420,000 annually for the operating costs of the group home.

"This brand-new group home is another step in our government's support of true community living. We are proud to have invested in the development of this home," Minister Dustin Duncan said. "It's because of our community partners like Weyburn Group Homes Society that Saskatchewan is closer to becoming a more inclusive and accessible place where everyone has the supports they need to reach their full potential."

"Our 137 DeLaet Drive home is our seventh licensed group home and has allowed WGHS to increase our capacity to support 55 participants in the community. The funding support from the Ministry of Social Services on this project is so appreciated as now we have another fully wheelchair accessible home in Weyburn to support our participants," WGHS Executive Director Colin Folk said.

This new group home supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating more residential services for people with intellectual disabilities.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can find the nearest office at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.

For more information on WGHS, visit weyburngrouphomesociety.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca