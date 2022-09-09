Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,957 in the last 365 days.

Books of Condolence Now Open to the Public

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 8, 2022

Books of condolence are now open to the general public to express their sympathies for the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Books of Condolence Now Open to the Public

The locations are as follows:

  • Legislative Building (Cumberland Gallery). Public hours for the legislative building are every day from 9am to 5pm.
  • Government House in Regina. Public hours for Government House are Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm.
  • Regina City Hall, beginning at noon Friday.
  • Saskatoon City Hall, beginning Monday.

A virtual condolence book is also available on the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan's website

These books will remain in the province and will be placed in the provincial archives once the period of mourning has ended.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Donna Boyle
Communications Manager
Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan
Phone: 306-787-6460
Email: Donna.Boyle@gov.sk.ca

Matthew Glover
Executive Council
Phone: 306-787-2127
Email: Matthew.glover@gov.sk.ca

 

You just read:

Books of Condolence Now Open to the Public

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.