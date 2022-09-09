Books of Condolence Now Open to the Public

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 8, 2022

Books of condolence are now open to the general public to express their sympathies for the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The locations are as follows:

Legislative Building (Cumberland Gallery). Public hours for the legislative building are every day from 9am to 5pm.

Government House in Regina. Public hours for Government House are Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Regina City Hall, beginning at noon Friday.

Saskatoon City Hall, beginning Monday.

A virtual condolence book is also available on the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan's website.

These books will remain in the province and will be placed in the provincial archives once the period of mourning has ended.

