PRESS RELEASE: U.S. Embassy Media Release: U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers To Return In 2023.

SAMOA, September 9 - Begin Release

Country Director the US Peace Corps, Gini Wilderson, is delighted to announce that US Peace Corps plans to return Volunteers to Samoa beginning in February, 2023. Due to COVID, Volunteers had to leave Samoa when there was a world-wide evacuation of US Peace Corps Volunteers in March 2020.

They’ll have been gone nearly two years and Wilderson says they’ve been sorely missed.

“We are beyond excited to have the Volunteers returning and the program back up to full strength. We can’t wait to get back out into villages and into schools to continue our important work together with our Samoan partners.”

The US Peace Corps’ commitment to Samoa remained steadfast—there are 17 total Peace Corps staff in Samoa. The Ambassador Tom Udall and his wife Jill met with the staff a couple of weeks ago.

“Huge kudos to the team. During the pandemic they sought to do whatever they could to help while diligently following all local health guidance. The Samoan Ministry of Health requested assistance from Peace Corps Samoa’s medical team and Dr. Sarah Brown, Dr. Sheila Pierce and Nurse Joyce Collins were all pleased to play a role in vaccinating 5 -11 year olds. Peace Corps also loaned the use of a car and driver to transport the teams to the school vaccination sites. The staff continued its support of Samoan government ministries and schools and they even participated in community volunteer activities. They didn’t stop. It took some creative and careful coordination but they were determined to help in any way possible.”

And now that the volunteers are returning, Gini Wilderson says renewed effort is going into supporting schools to provide Samoan students with the opportunity to learn English.

“Peace Corps Samoa’s current volunteer focus is on promoting English literacy in Samoan primary schools. The Primary School English Literacy Project was developed in close partnership with the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Culture (MESC) and was officially launched about a decade ago. Volunteers have always recognized the privilege that it is to help Samoans develop skills they need to succeed and thrive. We are very keen to return Volunteers to Samoa”

End Release.