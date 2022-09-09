PRESS RELEASE: THE AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSION WELCOMES THE BURRA RAYS WOMENS 7’s TEAM

SAMOA, September 9 - Apia, Samoa – 8 September 2022: The Australian High Commission is pleased to welcome the Burra Rays Women’s 7’s Team and management, Classic Wallaroo player Se’ei Sa’u and Rugby Australia representatives to Samoa. The Burra Rays will be participating in the 60th Independence Vodafone 7’s tournament this week and will also participate in school-based activities.

The visit was made possible through the PacificAus Sports and Rugby Australia partnership.

Samoan athletes continue to make an invaluable contribution to Australian sporting life. Brisbane based Ms. Sa’u, whose parents are from the villages of Apolima, Leulemoega and Fausaga Safata, represented Australia in the 2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup. She is pleased to return to Samoa and is looking forward to seeing more opportunities for women engagement in rugby. “I am now here in Samoa to give back to my community and hope to see more programs, and more development for our young women that do want to play rugby,” said Ms. Sa’u.

“When the Australian government invests in rugby it allows Rugby Australia to work with our partners and friends across the Pacific to create more pathways and opportunities for players, coaches and administrators,” said Rugby Australia representative, Daniel Mills.

At a reception to welcome the team and Ms. Sa’u, the Australian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Emily Luck said, “Samoa and Australia have long enjoyed meaningful connections. So, it’s no surprise that we speak the same language when it comes to sport. With Samoa’s borders now open, I hope this will be the first of many sporting visits between Australia and Samoa. We know how important it can be to have different types of competition to succeed at the highest levels.”

The Burra Rays team captain, Chloe Saunders, also took the opportunity to present Wallaroo jerseys to local captains Saelua Seletileaula, Perise Tumutumu and Coach Filoi Eneliko whose teams will be competing in this weekend’s Vodafone 7’s tournament.

The Australian High Commission wishes all teams competing at this weekend’s Vodafone 7’s tournament all the best as we celebrate Samoa’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

