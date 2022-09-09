Night Work Begins on Route 34 in S. Middleton Township and Mt. Holly Springs Borough, Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Night work has begun on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township.

Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday nights through Thursday nights. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane with flaggers providing traffic control. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone.







Night work is expected to take about six weeks to complete.





This project consists of Superpave overlay, base repairs, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.





Drainage improvements and ADA ramps are complete. Once base repairs and paving is complete, some finishing work will be performed during daylight hours.





Access to residences and businesses will be maintained unless prearranged in advance.





This project is expected to be completed by November 21, 2022.





Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $1.6 million project.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



