Việt Nam attends Seoul Defence Dialogue

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến attended the 11th Seoul Defence Dialogue (SDD-11) in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on Wednesday.

SDD-11, from September 6-9, brought together defence officers and experts from 54 countries worldwide, and representatives from regional and international organisations.

Under the theme "How to Address Complex Security Challenges: Fostering International Solidarity," the dialogue features three plenary sessions on cooperation in promoting non-denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula, rebuilding trust in the region and the military’s role in hybrid warfare.

There are also four special sessions on international peacekeeping operations, the fight against disinformation, technologies for military modernisation and defence acquisition efforts.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, the SDD Space Security Working Group was launched to discuss global cooperation in promoting security in the strategically crucial domain.

The forum's Cyber Working Group saw the participation of defence officers and experts from 43 countries, and representative from regional and international organisations.

On this occasion, Chiến had a bilateral meeting with Japanese Deputy Minister of Defence Masami Oka, during which the two sides agreed on cooperation contents to strengthen the defence ties in a more pragmatic and effective manner.

Chiến invited leaders of the Japanese Defence Ministry to attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in December. — VNS