Việt Nam – an important partner of Brunei: Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

VIETNAM, September 8 -

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Việt Nam is a friend and an important partner of Brunei in the region, affirmed Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah while receiving Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday.

Sơn is paying an official visit to Brunei to co-chair the second meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC-2) between the two countries.

Speaking highly of Sơn’s visit, the Sultan asked the minister to convey his wishes and regards to high-ranking Vietnamese leaders.

The host congratulated Việt Nam on its major achievements in socio-economic development, as well as its improving position and role in the region.

For his part, Minister Sơn conveyed best wishes and regards from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to the Sultan.

He congratulated Brunei on the attainments the country has reaped in COVID-19 prevention and control and successful ASEAN chairmanship in 2021, expressing his belief that Brunei will successfully implement its 2035 Vision, becoming a dynamic, sustainable economy with a higher position in the region and the world.

The minister informed the Sultan about outcomes of the JCBC-2, saying he and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof reviewed cooperation between the two sides and set out orientations for the time ahead.

Accordingly, they will work to soon build an action programme implementing the comprehensive partnership for 2023-27, promote investment, encourage businesses to cooperate in priority areas, thus meeting the requirements for post-pandemic recovery and sustainable development in such areas as agro-forestry-fishery, energy-oil-gas, climate change response, food security and energy security.

The two sides will also create conditions for their enterprises to access respective markets.

Son suggested the Sultan pay more attention to the Việt Nam-Brunei comprehensive partnership, soon resume all-level visits and promote balanced trade towards reducing Việt Nam’s trade deficit.

He also called on Brunei to facilitate the penetration of Vietnamese goods, especially rice, agricultural and aquatic products that meet Halal standards, into the Brunei market.

The minister proposed the Sultan encourage businesses of the two countries to expand investments, enhance connectivity, launch direct air routes to facilitate economic, cultural and tourism ties as well as people-to-people exchange.

Son highlighted cooperation results between Việt Nam and Brunei at regional and international forums over the past time, saying he hopes that the two sides will continue their close coordination at multilateral frameworks and ASEAN in order to advance the position of each country and contribute to consolidating the bloc’s solidarity and centrality.

The Brunei Sultan noted with pleasure positive developments in the bilateral relations and expressed his support for the early resumption of high-ranking delegation exchanges. He also said he wishes to visit Việt Nam again at a suitable time.

Showing his support for Sơn’s proposals, the Sultan pledged to instruct Brunei's ministries and agencies to coordinate with the Vietnamese side to implement the results of JCBC-2, while enhancing the comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, bringing pragmatic interests to people of the two countries. — VNS