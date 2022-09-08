Vietnamese language faculty at Cambodia university will elevate ties: foreign ministry

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam believes that the opening of a Vietnamese language studies faculty in Cambodia's Royal University of Phnom Penh will be beneficial to bolstering the traditional ties between the two neighbours.

Some have questioned the necessity and impact of the faculty. However, when asked to comment on the controversy surrounding news of the faculty, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt on Thursday told reporters that "Việt Nam and Cambodia have a long-lasting friendship."

He said the governments of Việt Nam and Cambodia wish to strengthen the extensive cooperation in various areas, including education and training.

"With the approval of both governments, the first faculty for Vietnamese language studies in Cambodia will be established at the University of Phnom Penh, and we believe that this significant event will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation and education, trade and investment, and increase mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, which will actively contribute to the positive neighbourly relations, the traditional friendship, and the comprehensive sustainable and long term cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia," Việt noted.

Earlier, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen himself on August 23 remarked that establishing a Vietnamese-language faculty benefits the Cambodian people and helps strengthen the two countries' relations.

At a graduation ceremony for students of Asia Euro University in Phnom Penh, he added the new establishment would encourage Cambodians to turn their attention to Việt Nam, benefit those living in areas bordering Việt Nam, and boost trade and job creation. In addition, it will allow Cambodian students to receive training in the language before pursuing education in the neighbouring country.

More than 1,000 Cambodian students are currently studying in Việt Nam, but no public universities in Cambodia have offered a diploma in the Vietnamese language before.

In an August 19 press conference, the Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said the faculty is only for Cambodian students who get scholarships to study in Việt Nam and others interested in the language. He believes it will provide opportunities to boost trade between the two countries and increase the number of Vietnamese investors in Cambodia.

The minister added the Royal University of Phnom Penh is already conferring Bachelor's degrees in English, French, Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean.— VNS