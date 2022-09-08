NA Chairman receives President of State Audit Authority of Laos

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said he hoped that the state audit agencies of Việt Nam and Laos will further enhance the exchange of delegations, training and experience sharing for their auditors.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for President of the State Audit Authority of Laos Viengthavisone Thephachanh, who is on a Việt Nam visit from September 6-10, Huệ said the Vietnamese NA is ready to create favourable conditions for the two agencies to strengthen their cooperation and fulfill their assigned tasks.

Viengthavisone, for his part, emphasised the importance of state audit activities to enhance discipline in the use of public finance and assets.

After briefing the NA Chairman about the results of a working session with the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) in the morning of the same day, the Lao official said that he would propose the Lao National Assembly consider and amend the Law on State Audit and build regulations for the Lao audit agency to operate more effectively.

Concurring with the Lao official’s suggestions, Huệ affirmed that the NA and the SAV are willing to share experience with their Lao counterparts in reviewing and supplementing the Law on State Audit of Laos.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman proposed the state audit agencies of the two countries continue to maintain the cooperation mechanism between the state audit agencies of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia as well as bolster collaboration in organisations such as the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI). — VNS