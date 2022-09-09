Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Riverside, El Dorado and Placer Counties Due to Fires

SACRAMENTO – Amid continued dangerous fire weather, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire and for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and caused civilian fatalities. Both fires are threatening multiple communities and critical infrastructure, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

Earlier this week, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fairview Fire. Governor Newsom last week proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Mill Fire, and announced that the state secured an FMAG to support the response to the fire.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.