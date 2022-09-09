Ecology invites public comment on changes to some air quality permit fees

Department of Ecology News Release - Sept. 7, 2022

OLYMPIA –

Today, the Washington Department of Ecology proposed adjustments to some air quality permit fees. Ecology will accept public comments on the proposed changes through Oct. 20.

The fee changes will affect permits for new or changed sources of air emissions. These include applications for New Source Review, Prevention of Significant Deterioration, and General Order permits, either statewide or in counties where Ecology has jurisdiction. They are the first price adjustments for these permit fees since 2012 and represent an average 25% increase.

The federal Clean Air Act requires state and local governments to issue air quality permits to help mitigate the public health risks associated with air pollution. Washington’s state Clean Air Act requires Ecology and other air quality regulators to charge fees that fully cover the costs of reviewing and approving these permits. However, a recent analysis shows that some Ecology fees have not kept pace with costs over time.

Businesses that are required to obtain air quality permits covered by the proposed fee changes include landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and large industrial facilities statewide, as well as auto body shops, composters, cement batch plants, rock-crushing operations, and other small businesses.

The proposed rule includes a new, streamlined process to adjust the permit fees more regularly.

Provide input

Ecology is accepting public comments on updated air quality permit fees through Oct. 20, 2022.

Submit comments online, by mail, or at a public hearing:

· Comment online.

· Mail to:

Caitlin Cannon

Department of Ecology

Air Quality Program

P.O. Box 47600

Olympia, WA 98504-7600

Public hearing

Ecology will hold a virtual public hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Ecology will provide an overview of the proposed rule and hold a question-and-answer period, followed by public comment.

Register here.

Learn more

More information about the proposed permit fee adjustments is available here.