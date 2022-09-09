Join our Sept. 13 public forum about low-carbon energy siting study

The departments of Ecology and Commerce are working with industry and community groups, local and Tribal governments, and state agencies to help improve state environmental review and permitting processes for “green” energy projects in Washington. At the direction of the Washington Legislature, the agencies are developing recommendations for these processes.

The Low-Carbon Energy Project Siting Improvement Study is looking at how to:

Contribute to low-carbon economic development.

Help support good in-state jobs.

Increase environmental justice and equity among highly impacted and Tribal communities.

Preserve Tribal consultation and treaty rights.

Reduce potential adverse impacts to the environment and local communities.

We will use the study to develop recommendations for a Dec. 1 report to the state Legislature.

Now we want to hear from you! Please register to attend our upcoming online public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

There will be an informative presentation about the study, followed by the opportunity for you to ask questions and provide important feedback.

The comments we receive will help us create recommendations to improve permitting processes, siting decisions, and future studies or actions related to clean energy projects.

Visit our Low Carbon Energy Siting Study webpage for general information about this study, and see our Advisory Board page for past presentations and more in-depth information.