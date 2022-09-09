2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Crazy Time: A Bizarre Battle with Darkness and the Divine
American Fiction Awards Finalist Joins the Manila International Book FairMANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incorporating innate mastery in penning down potent words and passion for all things provocative, scary, and strange, L. Andrew Cooper’s Crazy Time: A Bizarre Battle with Darkness and the Divine became one of the distinguished finalists at the recently concluded 2022 American Fiction Awards under the Horror category. The same work will also be in attendance at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15-18, 2022.
This horror fiction traverses readers into a young woman’s world of ghastly and traumatizing tragedies which will further drive her to believe that all of it is not just a deranged twist of fate but a battle between the Divine and Satan. Crazy Time mixes the cliche “human hunting game” and murder spree and his touch of the supernatural to further reel the readers in.
Andrew Cooper’s other published works include novels Burning the Middle Ground and Descending Lines; short story collections Leaping at Thorns and Peritoneum; poetry collection The Great Sonnet Plot of Anton Tick; non-fiction Gothic Realities and Dario Argento; co-edited fiction anthologies Imagination Reimagined and Reel Dark; and the co-edited textbook Monsters. After a decade using his degrees from Harvard and Princeton to teach favorite subjects
across the U.S., he settled in North Hollywood, CA, where he now focuses on writing.
Explore what made this book a league of its own by grabbing a copy, available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
