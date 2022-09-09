SOUTHERN ROCKERS ROBERT JON & THE WRECK RELEASE NEW ORIGINAL SINGLE “OLD HOTEL ROOM”
Wreckage Vol. 2 - Available Sept. 30 on KTBA Records Watch The Band Live At The Eastside Bowl Tonight At 8 PM In NashvilleNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Californian Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck in association with Joe Bonamassa’s record label KTBA Records, are pleased to release “Old Hotel Room” the second single taken from their forthcoming album Wreckage Vol. 2, a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances. Stream/listen to the song here, watch the official music video, and pre-order the album now. As a special treat, the band has been playing their new tracks on the road, at their show TONIGHT in Nashville at the Eastside Bowl, fans will get to hear brand new music.
“Old Hotel Room is about the loneliness of being on the road,” says the Wreck’s lead singer and guitarist Robert Jon Burrison. “It’s about thinking about the one you left back home, and the struggle that one can have out there, in an old hotel room.” This track was written during the Last Light On The Highway album session and was never recorded until now. The band was excited to work with Darrell Thorp (Beck, Foo Fighters, Radiohead) for this recording at Sunset Sound.
The new album is a representation of a remarkable career-spanning collection of tracks including brand-new song debuts, fresh versions of fan favorites “On The Run” and “Cannonball,” hot-off-the-press live recordings of The Wreck’s critically acclaimed, searing 2022 singles, “She’s a Fighter,” “Waiting For Your Man” and an incredible rendition of The Band’s “The Weight.”
The new original songs on the album include “Old Hotel Room” and “Dark Roses” which were recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.
Wreckage Vol. 2 captures all the energy and excitement that The Wreck generates every time they perform to their growing fanbase.
The release of Wreckage Vol. 2 follows The Wreck’s critically acclaimed studio album Shine A Light On Me Brother. The album featured the singles “Shine A Light On Me Brother” and “Everyday” that received airplay on UK rock radio including Planet Rock, BBC Radio 2, The Max, Total Rock, MMH Radio, ERB Radio, and Radio Caroline.
The album features Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, b. vocals), Steve Maggiora (keyboards, b. vocals), Henry James (lead guitar, b. vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass, b. vocals).
The Wreck has been writing songs and releasing albums since the band’s conception in 2011. During this time, this quintet has been busy fine-tuning their sound playing to packed houses across Europe and the United States.
The Wreck has received accolades including nominations for Best Rock and Best Blues and winning the title of Best Live Band at the Orange County Music Awards in 2013, to numerous top 10 chart placements on Southern Rock Brazil’s Top 20 Albums being praised as “Classic and fresh at the same time,” by Rock The Best Music, “Raising the bar for the Southern genre” by Blues Rock Review and “Keeping the history of classic 60’s and 70’s rock alive for newer generations” by blues guitar legend Bonamassa.
The Wreck have supported the likes of Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Eric Gales, Living Colour, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Cadillac Three, Black Stone Cherry, Devon Allman Band, Billy Sheehan, Sturgill Simpson, and many more.
Wreckage Vol. 2 Track List
1. She’s A Fighter (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
2. Waiting For Your Man (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
3. Rescue Train (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
4. The Weight (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
5. Old Hotel Room (Live from Sunset Sound)
6. Dark Roses (Live from Sunset Sound)
7. On The Run (Live from Sunset Sound)
8. Cannonball (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
9. Something To Remember Me By (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
10. Witchcraft (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 9 Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN
Sept. 10 Songbirds - Chattanooga, TN
Sept. 11 Eddie’s Attic - Decatur, GA
Sept. 13 Rockefeller’s - Houston, TX
Sept. 14 Sagebrush- Austin, TX
Sept. 15 81 Club at Billy Bobs- Fort Worth, TX
Sept. 17 Telluride Blues & Brews Festival- Telluride, CO
Sept. 20 Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
Sept. 24 Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sept. 28 Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA
Sept. 29 Cornerston- Berkeley, CA
Sept. 30 Sutter Creek Theater - Sutter Creek, CA
Oct. 1 Battle, Axe & Tracks Festival 2022- Reno, NV
Oct. 22 The Mint -Los Angeles, CA
About Robert Jon & The Wreck
Reigning from southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck has been taking the southern rock sound established on the east coast and bringing it to the West Coast. Since their inception in 2011, these five native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (Lead Vocals/Guitar), Andrew Espantman (Drums/Background Vocals), Steve Maggiora (Keys/ Background Vocals), Henry Schneekluth (Lead Guitar/Background Vocals), Warren Murrel (Bass) have been electrifying audiences globally with their soaring guitar leads, infectious grooves, and rich vocal harmonies. With yearly European tours now becoming an integral part of their touring regiment The Wreck found their flow being on the road most of the year, returning to California and prolifically pumping out new material. Their sixth studio album, the critically acclaimed Shine a Light on Me Brother, was released in 2021. The Wreck is set to release Wreckage Vol. 2, a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances recorded from 2020 – 2022, on Sept. 30 on Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records. The Wreck is currently on tour in the U.S. before embarking on their 2023 U.K. dates.
