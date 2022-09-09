Coordinated Enforcement Effort Halts Smuggling Attempt Near South Padre Island

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents made 27 arrests from three migrant smuggling events.

On September 2, RGV agents and National Guard observed a female noncitizen cross illegally into the U.S. at the mouth of the Rio Grande. The Mexican national was picked up by a Ford F-150 and transported north to the jetties. U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) then observed the same vehicle drop off the subject south of Isla Blanca Park. The female was then transported to a local park on a jet ski. CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and USCG apprehended the male and female subject upon arrival at the park. The driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were also apprehended by Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents. AMO seized two jet skis, a trailer, and a white SUV used to transport the jet skis.

On September 7, RGV agents received information of possible noncitizens on a private plane at McCreery Aviation in McAllen. Upon arrival, agents apprehended nine migrants from Guatemala and El Salvador illegally present in the U.S.

A few hours later, RGV agents observed a Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) trooper involved in a vehicle pursuit with a white Dodge pickup near Raymondville. Agents observed the vehicle veer off the road and rollover. Responding agents apprehended 14 subjects from Honduras, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Mexico. Three migrants were determined to need Emergency Medical Services and they were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The U.S. citizen driver of the vehicle was arrested by TXDPS to face state charges for evading arrest and smuggling.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

