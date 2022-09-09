CBP targets five human smugglers operating near Del Rio as part of ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

Del Rio Sector "Se Busca" Subjects

DEL RIO, Texas — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets operating near Del Rio for their “Se Busca Información” initiative.

Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations sought for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.

“Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations who have no regard for human life,” said Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio Sector. “Through this initiative, community members on both sides of the border provide us information about those who put at risk the lives of vulnerable families and children.”

The five individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards in heavily traveled locations throughout the region for public viewing. In Mexico, they are displayed on bulletins, billboards, and posters along city streets. Posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints, and international ports of entry in the Tucson and Yuma border region.

Those who believe they have information about these criminals can confidentially report this information to law enforcement in Del Rio by phone at 1-866-511-8727 or by ‘WhatsApp’ at (830) 313-4557. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day to a special ‘Se Busca Información’ intelligence center.

It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.