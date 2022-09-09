Three Arrested Illegally crossing St Clair River

DETROIT - Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents arrest three foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River near Marine City early Monday morning.

3 arrested illegally crossing St. Clair River

On September 5th, at approximately 12 a.m., Border Patrol dispatch monitoring the Remote Video Surveillance System observed a vessel on the St. Clair River near Marine City cross the international border. Dispatch officials immediately notified agents in the area of a possible smuggling incident taking place.

Marysville agents on patrol responded to the area where the boat made landfall and located three individuals. The three subjects were interviewed, and all admitted to having just crossed the border from Canada in a boat. The three subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Marysville Border Patrol station for processing.

During processing it was confirmed that the subjects were a 37-year-old Spanish male, a 30-year-old Chilian Male, and a 34-year-old Brazilian male.

“Smugglers need to understand that our manpower integrated with technology affords us the operational advantage in these smuggling attempts and they will be stopped,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley. “We will continue to degrade and dismantle these Transnational Criminal Organizations who attempt to exploit our border.”

All subjects were processed for removal.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.