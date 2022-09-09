BitcoinZ listed in Tip.cc, the most popular tipping bot for Discord featuring its Royal Swap feature

BitcoinZ is listed in Tip.cc BITCOINZ Community Social media profiles BitcoinZ Coin info BITCOINZ Pure cryptocurrency Fundamentals and its Fixes for the BITCOIN Flaws

Tip.cc makes the BitcoinZ Discord Server more interactive than ever with its users now being able to tip & swap crypto while they communicate with each other

Swap Bots are like mini DEX services that allow Tip.cc users to trade their crypto coins. The Royal Swap bot is now available in the BitcoinZ Discord & BTCZ is among the assets with the lowest fee %” — BitcoinZ

LONDON, KNIGHTSBRIDGE, UK, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinZ is listed in Tip.cc, the most popular tipping bot for Discord featuring its Royal Swap feature.BitcoinZ is a really Community Driven Cryptocurrency Project where every decision is taken after proposals and voting procedures in the Project's Forum.Special regards to Pancrypto, Moderator of the BitcoinZ Discord Server, who submitted the proposal which was approved with an overwhelming 96% support from community votes.Why Tip.cc?Marketing and tipping through BitcoinZ Discord was already available with Vidulum wallet and its "/v-tip" orders. Although loved by many, Vidulum does require the users to sign up.Tip.cc on the other hand has a much lower barrier to entry. No sign up is required and tips are transferred instantly. The coins are stored in your discord account and can be withdrawn to outside wallets at any time.Adding Tip.cc as a secondary option to have not only an alternative but also as an introduction to BTCZ for the millions of discord users that have Tip.cc wallets. Adding these new users and servers will help to spread awareness of BTCZ and also further decentralize the members' ability to tip, rain and share BTCZ with other users.The benefits of listing with Tip.cc are many:1- According to Tip.cc's website, there are currently over 29,900 Discord servers with Tip.cc botinstalled and over 12 million active users of Tip.cc service.2- The crypto options are huge, with over 500 coins and tokens supported. They are all attachedto your discord account which means they follow you from server to server so you can get BTCZfrom our server and share it with people on another server to help spread BTCZ awareness.3- Security is up to the user. Since the crypto is linked to your discord account, enabling 2 factorfor your discord is the same as adding 2 factor for the Tip.cc wallet.4- Swap Bots are like mini DEX services that allow Tip.cc users to trade the coins they have foranother currency. The Royal Swap bot of Tip.cc is already available in the BitcoinZ Server and BTCZ is amongthe assets with the lowest fee percentage!Risks and ways to address themThe main risks are that the wallet that stores the coins/tokens for the users is a custodial wallet that is linked to each discord account. The user does not control the keys to this wallet and it isstored online. So Tip.cc is not intended to be a long term storage solution for the coins. It is used to tip, rain and exchange coins and tokens but once the user has an amount they want to store safely, they should withdraw the coins from Tip.cc to a local, secure wallet of their choice to keep them safe and secure. (Vidulum or Coinomi are non custodial wallets for example).

