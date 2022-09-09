Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron announces her lighting collections' debut for What’s New, What’s Next

Join us in celebrating The Minka Group's NYC launch of The Robin Baron Lighting Collection at What's New, What's Next! Lighting, like jewelry, should be bold, and fabulous! In the same way that a beautiful piece of jewelry defines a fashionable look, lighting transforms a room from simple to stunning. Robin Baron's lighting designs for Minka Group make that statement. A thread of Robin Baron’s fashion-forward and bold style runs throughout her entire Minka Group Lighting Collections.

Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron announces her lighting collections’ NYC debut at What’s New, What’s Next at New York Design Center.

I can’t wait to debut my lighting collections during the Metropolitan Lighting Open House and see the response from the design community during What's New, What's Next.” — Robin Baron, Founder & President, Robin Baron Design

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron, Robin Baron Design , announces her lighting collections’ NYC debut at the upcoming 2022 What’s New, What’s Next (WNWN) at New York Design Center on Sept 14th, 2022.Robin commented; “I can’t wait to debut my new lighting collections with The Minka Group and see the response from the design community on my home turf”.A special Open House is the grand reveal for Minka Group’s Robin Baron Lighting Collections . The event will be held during WNWN in the Metropolitan Lighting Showroom on Wednesday, Sept 14th, from 4:00-8:00pm in Suite 512. Event will also feature DJs and a signature drink, “The Barontini”.“I can’t express how excited I am for the debut of my Robin Baron lighting designs at Metropolitan Lighting. This showroom has been my go-to resource for lighting for many years and now to get to see my own lighting collections front and center in their showroom is an incredible and surreal experience” Robin shared.Based in NYC, Robin Baron, Founder & President, Robin Baron Design, has spent three decades successfully growing her full-service interior design firm, which specializes in high-end residential and commercial design. Celebrating an extensive list of luxury and high-profile projects, Robin first publicly shared her product design expertise with the launch of her 2017, Robin Baron Signature Collections which includes hardware, casegoods, upholstery, rugs and lighting. Robin Baron Signature Collections, known for its “uniqueness, with exquisite statement pieces and a beautiful, luxury aesthetic” has led to Robin being a sought-after product designer and to the expansion of her product designs into other categories.The Minka Group first launched their partnership and fashion-forward lighting collection with nationally recognized interior designer, Robin Baron in January 2022. As with anything designed by Robin Baron, the inspiration behind the breathtaking collections is fashion. Robin’s love of jewelry is apparent in these “illuminated jewels” for the home.Robin shared, “One of my greatest passions is jewelry. Wherever I travel, I am always drawn to vintage, unique, and specialty pieces. Lighting, like jewelry, should be bold, and fabulous! In the same way that a beautiful piece of jewelry defines a fashionable look, lighting transforms a room from simple to stunning. My lighting designs for Minka Group make that statement - by punctuating the space, elevating the design and giving each room that finishing touch that homeowners crave”.Robin Baron’s lighting designs for The Minka Group feature six illustrious collections – Astor, Chelsea, Gramercy, SoHo, Sutton and Tribeca, an homage to neighborhoods in Robin’s hometown, New York City. A thread of Robin’s fashion-forward and bold style runs throughout her entire Minka Group lighting collections – like the starburst shape inspiring the stunning Gramercy and Sutton designs to the elegant loops reflected in the Astor design, that mimic the sophistication shown in her licensed hardware collection with Hamilton Sinkler. The stylish SoHo design incorporates leather trim, a clear nod to her fashion background and pairs exquisitely with her UnZipped Pillow Collection by The Pillow Goddess™.Robin’s licensing agent Yudi Kaufman, YKD Associates, added, “We are thrilled to be launching Robin’s new lighting collections with The Minka Group at WNWN. Robin has always been a design innovator and now NYC can find her exquisite collections on display and for sale at the Metropolitan Lighting Showroom at The New York Design Center”.About Robin Baron & Robin Baron Design:Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm that specializes in luxury design. Robin Baron established her full-service design firm in 1990 after starting out in fashion design, an experience that continues to influence her eye as an interior designer and has led to her attracting A-List clientele. In 2017, Robin expanded her business with her Signature Home Furnishings Collections including hardware, case goods, rugs, upholstery, and lighting. Today, Robin Baron Design includes her full-service design firm, her Signature Collections and a multi-channel e-commerce site that provides a unique opportunity for designers and consumers to shop curated products with direct access to Robin’s expert advice and design sensibility.In addition to running a successful design firm, Robin is a professional design and lifestyle expert who educates and inspires consumer and trade audiences as both a seasoned moderator and featured panelist within markets and trade events across the country. Robin has established and maintains partnerships with leading manufacturers which has led to licensed collections with luxury hardware company Hamilton Sinkler and the 2022 launch of her licensed lighting collections with The Minka Group. Stay tuned for more collections launching in January 2023. To learn more and visit: RobinBaronDesign.com and follow her @robinbaronofficial.About Minka Group:The Minka Group is a leader in the decorative lighting, ceiling fans, and home décor categories, as well as a licensee of the fashion-forward lighting collections with Robin Baron. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, Minka prides itself on quality and workmanship of every single fixture they produce with a broad range of price point offerings under multiple brand names such as Metropolitan Lighting Fixture Co, Ambience, and Minka Lavery. Each of their brands includes an impressive distribution within consumer and trade industries while successfully operating on multiple continents. Discover their brands visit MinkaGroup.net.About What’s New, What’s Next & The New York Design Center:2022 What’s Now, What’s Next (WNWN) will celebrate its fourteenth anniversary where it continues to unite the fine furniture industry by highlighting the very best in design, materials, and products. This event will once again partner with the Business of Home’s Future of Home Conference, forming September’s unofficial New York Design Week while it celebrates the return of in-person events and incorporates innovative programming with fresh ideas.The day-long design event will be held at New York Design Center as the industry's premier resource for fine furnishings, housing 100 + showrooms, including 33,000 square feet of antiques located on the 10th floor. 200 Lex serves as New York’s destination for designers across the US and beyond. For more information visit NYDC.com.

