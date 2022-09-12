Westbank Legend Mobo Joe Has Done It Again With The Release of Ruthless Juveniles 30th Anniversary Album
Westbank Legend Mobo Joe Has Done It Again With The Release of Ruthless Juveniles 30th Anniversary Album
Mobo Camp Records Is A Movement Knowledge Is Power On The Real”HARVEY, LA, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobo Joe is a Westbank legend. He started 30 yrs ago with artists like Ruthless Juveniles, Dog House Posse. Souljas Of Sorrow, Lower Level Organization, Death and the list continues to grow. Well!!! 30 years later Mobo Joe is releasing Ruthless Juveniles 30th Anniversary album with features from Fiend, Slick Dubble, Big Mike, Merrill Roc and L.Mont. To keep the people on their feet the Camp got Blaq N Mild and Da Beat Doctor on the tracks.
— Ivory Paynes
Mobo Joe says the 30 year journey was a pleasure and he look forward to 30 more years. Working with artists in his city and bringing great music to the listeners is wonderful. The streets have been tweeking for anything new from the Camp. The Camp fans are loyal and continue to strongly support.
