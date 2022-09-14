Submit Release
Funding round for Chrp Technologies paves the way for home insurance transformation

Chrp, an Insurance Technology company, announces its Seed funding round to accelerate loss prevention transformation in the home insurance industry

We started Chrp because we believe insurance companies can build a better experience with their customers, one that is built on a partnership to maintain the health of their homes”
— Chin Ma, Founder and President
ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chrp Technologies, an Insurance Technology startup focused on driving loss prevention in the home insurance industry, announces a Seed round investment. The round was led by a group of private investors. The financing will further the development of Chrp’s home loss prevention platform.

“Chrp was built to focus on improving the way residential homes are underwritten and risk is identified. By taking this approach we help home insurance companies drive loss prevention and reduce loss ratios up to 8%. This amounts to billions in savings for the industry” said Micah Kalisch, founder and CEO of Chrp.

About the company:

Founded in 2020 by Micah Kalisch and Chin Ma, Chrp is an insurance technology company (‘InsurTech’) that drives loss prevention for homeowner’s insurance companies.

Chrp built an ai-enabled technology platform, infused with home insurance and construction expertise, to help the insurance industry save billions and build better relationships with their customers.

Like telematics automotive insurance, loss prevention has dramatically reduced claims and improved customer experience. More importantly, it made drivers safer.

Chrp will do for home insurance what telematics did for automotive insurance: help homeowners and residential home insurance companies build better partnerships through healthier homes.

