James Kahn’s ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’ - Folk Album Tying Traditional Shanties to Modern Struggles Garners New Honors
‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’, on the Recording Academy™ upcoming 1st ballot for consideration for Best Folk Album, wins spot on Social Change album, Hope Rises II
This song and album were inspired by the environmental threats we so urgently face. My hope is that the emotional power of music can reach people’s hearts where news headlines fall short.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new musical honor for Emmy-nominated TV writer-producer/novelist/singer-songwriter James Kahn! His sea shanty, ‘The Risin’ of the Sea,’ has won a spot on the soon-to-be-released album of songs for social change, ‘HOPE RISES II.’
— James Kahn
HOPE RISES is a national soundtrack for social change and a product of Music to Life, a 501(c)3 organization founded by Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul & Mary) that connects socially conscious musicians with the mentors, resources and training needed to realize their bold visions for community change. HOPE RISES II features 16 songs by contemporary artists—competitively identified across issues, genres, generations and geographies.
Kahn’s contribution to this social change album, “Risin’ of the Sea,’ is an original, musically traditional, cautionary tale about the ramifications of climate change – global warming, drought, fires, storms, species die-offs, the emergence of new viruses, refugee crises, and the loss of land caused by rising seas – along with a plea to ‘turn this ship around.’ He is thrilled to be honored by MusicToLife.org for including his shanty in ‘HOPE RISES II.’
This track is also the title song from Kahn’s own new album, ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’ – which has been submitted to The Recording Academy™, to be included on their first-round ballot for consideration in the upcoming Grammy Awards®, offered in the category of Best Folk Album. The winners of that round will be announced by The Recording Academy™ on November 15th, 2022. It’s beyond exciting to be part of this process!
You can listen to James Kahn’s shanty album on Soundcloud – including the title track to be featured on ‘HOPE RISES II’ – as well as watch the award-winning video of that title song, and read the reviews, at https://conta.cc/3czSR9a.
Inspired by the environmental movement, Kahn has crafted a powerful collection of original shanties, sung in the traditional form, but confronting modern environmental struggles. It’s an exquisite blend of harmonies addressing the stark realities of climate change, and its planetary costs. Like all great folk music, this album hews closely to an original folk tradition, while linking it thematically to issues of contemporary impact.
James Kahn is the author of many novels and novelizations – including ‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ and ‘The Goonies’ – as well as being the writer-producer on such iconic television series as ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ and ‘Melrose Place.’ But in recent years he’s turned his prodigious talents to creating Folk music. With this latest contribution he hopes to promote social change by engaging people on the deeper, more emotional level of song.
He further hopes to highlight this critical need to raise social consciousness about the climate problem by participating in ‘HOPE RISES II,’ using the public awareness it generates to kindle a passion in people’s hearts, to move them to action. He hopes to achieve the same results with his entry into the popular, exciting Grammy Awards® process – where The Recording Academy™ is, for the first time, unwrapping a new focus on social change by bestowing a Special Merit Award on a song that best showcases some aspect of social change.
Just as sailors once sang their a cappella work songs while grappling with stormy oceans, and with the elements that threatened their lives – so do James Kahn’s shanties regale us with tales about the rising seas of global warming, and the other storms that rattle our own time - like Covid-19, refugee crises, ocean pollution, and the longing for personal meaning.
The tracks are alternately moving, poignant, funny, angry, and yet hopeful. Building on the recent revival of interest in sea shanties, this collection brings them into the modern age, addressing contemporary themes with classic folk musical strains, in a melding never before heard.
Folk music fans: You can listen to all the songs – including the title track, ‘The Risin’ of the Sea,’ soon to be available on the album of Social Change, ‘HOPE RISES II.’ You can also check out the reviews, and read the liner notes of ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea,’ Kahn’s own GREAT FOLK ALBUM!
Add the songs to your Spotify playlist at https://open.spotify.com/album/2SuFuGZ7K3Ec4THOkp9Hck
