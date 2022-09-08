Submit Release
2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Attribute's Peculiar Nature

Floridian Poet’s Book About Personal Awakening Joins the Manila International Book Fair Manila International Book Fair

Attribute’s Peculiar Nature exhibits a deeply felt ascription; essential attributes fervently found in its poetic meanings.”
— Tori Ellison
MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Ellison’s Attributes Peculiar Nature is a collection of enlightening poems meant to spark an intellectual awakening in its readers. The book is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Manila International Book Fair, the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines, slated for September 15-18, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

Tori’s poetic work is both philosophical and intellectual. From enmity to the need for encouragement, the book addresses various strategies for enriching the entire human experience. The author believes that it is through reaching our full intellectual potential that we can develop a better perception of reality, thus informing us better about our choices in life.

Tori Ellison is a poetic South Floridian from a small town called Belle Glade, a part of Palm Beach Country. He later migrated to Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, for better opportunities.

Interested readers may purchase their copies of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

