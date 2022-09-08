2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Attribute's Peculiar Nature
Floridian Poet’s Book About Personal Awakening Joins the Manila International Book Fair Manila International Book Fair
Attribute’s Peculiar Nature exhibits a deeply felt ascription; essential attributes fervently found in its poetic meanings.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Ellison’s Attributes Peculiar Nature is a collection of enlightening poems meant to spark an intellectual awakening in its readers. The book is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Manila International Book Fair, the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines, slated for September 15-18, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.
— Tori Ellison
Tori’s poetic work is both philosophical and intellectual. From enmity to the need for encouragement, the book addresses various strategies for enriching the entire human experience. The author believes that it is through reaching our full intellectual potential that we can develop a better perception of reality, thus informing us better about our choices in life.
Tori Ellison is a poetic South Floridian from a small town called Belle Glade, a part of Palm Beach Country. He later migrated to Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, for better opportunities.
Interested readers may purchase their copies of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter