Tritium Announces Timing of Release of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”) today announced that it will release financial results for the Company’s full fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, September 22, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern time the same day.



The call will feature prepared remarks from Tritium CEO Jane Hunter and current CFO Michael Hipwood. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis through the link on the News & Events page of the Investor section of Tritium’s website at https://investors.tritiumcharging.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor section of Tritium’s website.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

Tritium Contacts

Media Contact

Jack Ulrich

media@tritium.com.au

Investor Contact

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

TritiumIR@icrinc.com