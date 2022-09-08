Verano Announces the Opening of Zen Leaf New Kensington, the Company’s 15th affiliated Pennsylvania Dispensary and 117th Location Nationwide

Zen Leaf New Kensington is the Company’s 15 th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary and fifth location in the greater Pittsburgh area, joining existing storefronts in Monroeville, Cranberry, Pittsburgh-Robinson and Washington.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of its 15th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary, Zen Leaf New Kensington, at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 9, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. Zen Leaf New Kensington, located at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf New Kensington is located in the greater Pittsburgh area in Westmoreland County near its border with Allegheny County, two of the state’s most populous counties with more than 350,000 and 1.23 million residents, respectively2. Zen Leaf New Kensington adds another convenient location for area patients in northeast Pittsburgh that compliments the Company’s existing four affiliated dispensaries across the Pittsburgh region in Monroeville, Cranberry, Pittsburgh-Robinson and Washington.

“Opening Zen Leaf New Kensington is another positive step forward for our business in Pennsylvania, one of Verano’s core markets,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint to serve additional Pennsylvania patients and offer our suite of premium cannabis products, including a variety of signature Verano branded products we recently introduced in the Keystone State. We are excited to welcome patients at Zen Leaf New Kensington and look forward to continued growth across Pennsylvania for years to come.”

Zen Leaf New Kensington will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store or curbside pickup. For more information about Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensaries, visit ZenLeafDispensaries.com

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, Savvy™ and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

