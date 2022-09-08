Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022.



Net sales for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022 (13 weeks) decreased 18.1% to $220.0 million from $268.7 million in the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 (13 weeks). Compared to the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 (13 weeks), second quarter 2022 net sales decreased 3.7%. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 30, 2022 decreased 19.5% to $440.7 million from $547.7 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 31, 2021. Compared to the first six months (26 weeks) ended August 3, 2019, net sales decreased 0.2%. Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first six months of fiscal 2021 of $50.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, and compared to net income for the first six months of fiscal 2019 of $9.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.



At July 30, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $166.2 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $412.0 million at July 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash generated through operations.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “As the second quarter progressed, we experienced continued pressure on our U.S. business as macroeconomic headwinds, led by inflation weighed on consumer discretionary spending. Our full-price selling model has fueled long cycles of sustained growth and increased profitability during Zumiez’s 44 year history with outsized gains during periods of high disposable income levels such as last year’s stimulus driven demand environment. We are disappointed that our recent performance fell short of expectations and we are making adjustments to our merchandise assortments and managing expenses in order to improve near-term results. While comparisons do begin to moderate in the back half of the year, based on recent trends we believe it is prudent to adopt a more cautious view on the remainder of 2022. We are currently planning our business and inventory levels accordingly while also focusing on what is important for the customer. Longer-term, we remain optimistic that our differentiated strategies and strong balance sheet have the Company well positioned to add to our global market share and return increased value to our shareholders.



Third Quarter To-Date

Total third quarter-to-date sales for the 37 days ending September 5, 2022 decreased 18.1%, compared with the same 37-day time period in the prior year ended September 6, 2021. Compared to the 37-day period ended September 9, 2019, total net sales decreased 12.6%. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period ending September 5, 2022 were down 19.7% from the comparable period in the prior year, and decreased 15.3% from the comparable period in 2019.



Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending October 29, 2022. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $220 to $228 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 0.5% and 2.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.03 to $0.18. The Company currently intends to open approximately 35 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 16 stores in North America, 14 stores in Europe and 5 stores in Australia.



Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (registration link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 27, 2022, we operated 753 stores, including 612 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 70 in Europe and 19 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 30, 2022 % of Sales July 31, 2021 % of Sales Net sales $ 219,993 100.0 % $ 268,666 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 144,929 65.9 % 163,701 60.9 % Gross profit 75,064 34.1 % 104,965 39.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 70,109 31.8 % 73,011 27.2 % Operating profit 4,955 2.3 % 31,954 11.9 % Interest income, net 358 0.1 % 965 0.4 % Other income (expense), net 233 0.1 % (151 ) -0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 5,546 2.5 % 32,768 12.2 % Provision for income taxes 2,479 1.1 % 8,770 3.3 % Net income $ 3,067 1.4 % $ 23,998 8.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,084 25,274 Diluted 19,262 25,651 Six Months Ended July 30, 2022 % of Sales July 31, 2021 % of Sales Net sales $ 440,679 100.0 % $ 547,735 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 293,242 66.5 % 339,602 62.0 % Gross profit 147,437 33.5 % 208,133 38.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 141,985 32.3 % 141,900 25.9 % Operating profit 5,452 1.2 % 66,233 12.1 % Interest income, net 850 0.2 % 1,940 0.4 % Other income, net 405 0.1 % 103 0.0 % Earnings before income taxes 6,707 1.5 % 68,276 12.5 % Provision for income taxes 4,037 0.9 % 17,893 3.3 % Net income $ 2,670 0.6 % $ 50,383 9.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 2.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 1.96 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,308 25,221 Diluted 19,592 25,675





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 July 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,144 $ 117,223 $ 74,207 Marketable securities 107,036 177,260 337,772 Receivables 24,201 14,427 24,834 Inventories 151,071 128,728 149,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,053 10,011 11,656 Total current assets 355,505 447,649 597,837 Fixed assets, net 91,196 91,451 92,921 Operating lease right-of-use assets 228,243 230,187 246,592 Goodwill 54,017 57,560 60,440 Intangible assets, net 13,679 14,698 15,629 Deferred tax assets, net 6,546 8,659 5,879 Other long-term assets 11,425 11,808 11,444 Total long-term assets 405,106 414,363 432,905 Total assets $ 760,611 $ 862,012 $ 1,030,742 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 72,915 $ 55,638 $ 80,174 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 16,970 31,209 23,371 Operating lease liabilities 67,411 63,577 65,844 Other liabilities 23,951 34,015 35,764 Total current liabilities 181,247 184,439 205,153 Long-term operating lease liabilities 196,073 204,309 223,043 Other long-term liabilities 4,995 4,946 8,250 Total long-term liabilities 201,068 209,255 231,293 Total liabilities 382,315 393,694 436,446 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,474 shares issued and outstanding at July 30, 2022, 21,215 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022, and 25,559 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 184,619 180,824 176,951 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,662 ) (13,463 ) (2,144 ) Retained earnings 220,339 300,957 419,489 Total shareholders’ equity 378,296 468,318 594,296 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 760,611 $ 862,012 $ 1,030,742





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,670 $ 50,383 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,598 11,639 Noncash lease expense 33,040 32,044 Deferred taxes 3,035 4,260 Stock-based compensation expense 3,513 3,431 Impairment of long-lived assets 65 2,079 Other (115 ) 1,064 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (5,496 ) (5,353 ) Inventories (24,671 ) (15,408 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,946 ) (4,173 ) Trade accounts payable 17,084 10,178 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (13,958 ) (4,462 ) Income taxes payable (4,128 ) (304 ) Operating lease liabilities (37,239 ) (40,413 ) Other liabilities (4,611 ) 7,165 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (24,159 ) 52,130 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (10,253 ) (5,418 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,914 ) (112,888 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 67,890 75,234 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 55,723 (43,072 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 2,430 — Payments on revolving credit facilities (2,430 ) — Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 781 2,452 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (499 ) (560 ) Common stock repurchased (87,860 ) (10,481 ) Net cash used in financing activities (87,578 ) (8,589 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,367 ) 139 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (58,381 ) 608 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 124,052 80,690 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 65,671 $ 81,298 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 5,027 $ 13,542 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 2,466 686 Accrual for repurchase of common stock - 442

