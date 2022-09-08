ACT | The App Association Members Call on Congress to Empower Small Business Innovation and Growth

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ACT | The App Association's membership outlined their top legislative priorities for the remainder of the 117th Congress.

App Association members urge congressional action on the following topics:

Broadband. Members urge Congress to ensure that investment incentives for deployment, spectrum purchases, and access remain strong while ensuring high-speed broadband is available on an equitable basis to Americans across the nation.

Telehealth and Digital Health Coverage. Members urge the Senate to pass the House's additional two-year extension. They also encourage both chambers to continue to move the Medicare system to value-based care arrangements that enable patients and caregivers to leverage covered digital health services.

Cryptocurrency. Members support Congress' recent attention to crypto-asset markets and believe the Responsible Financial Innovation Act (S. 4356) should move forward. As Congress debates the various pieces of this bill in the coming months and into the 118th Congress, they seek to be a resource for and supporters of the relevant committees' work.

Privacy. Members urge Congress to move legislation forward and ensure that any measure passed by both chambers sets a high bar on privacy while substantially preempting state laws.

Tax Policy. Members urge Congress to undo a change that went into effect in 2021 and reinstate the ability for companies to deduct the entire cost of research and development in the year in which it is incurred.

Workforce Development and Education. Members urge Congress to enhance resources at all levels of workforce development, including advancing the Computer Science Education for All Act (H.R. 3602) and prioritizing computer and coding skills in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) programs.

Intellectual Property. Members urge Congress to oppose measures that would diminish the strength of copyright protections for software and content creators and develop policies to discourage anticompetitive conduct involving standard-essential patents.

