Science 37 to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37® Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York.



Science 37’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.science37.com.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com.

