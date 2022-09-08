H&R Block to Participate in the Wolfe Research Fall Virtual Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the “Company”) today announced that Michaella Gallina, Vice President Investor Relations, will host a fireside chat and virtual investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Fall Virtual Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The audio replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website after the conference at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar. To request a meeting, please contact your Wolfe Research salesperson.



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The Company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the Company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For Further Information Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com



