Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Statements on the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

09/08/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statements regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II:

Governor Lamont said, “Queen Elizabeth II set a standard throughout her lifetime for stability and stoicism. She was a fine leader, guiding her nation through a time of immense change and turmoil. Today, we honor her life and memory. As governor of Connecticut, which is often referred to as the Gateway to New England and home to New London and New Britain, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Queen Elizabeth and the people of her great nation.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of strength and stability across the globe. She led with grace, dignity, and decency. As the world’s longest reigning monarch, she was a steady and inspirational force during turbulent times. Her legacy of service to her country and our world will not be forgotten. My most sincere sympathies go out to her family and all of our neighbors in the United Kingdom, who will honor her life and celebrate her legacy today.”

