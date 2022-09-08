Live Earth Raises $10 Million in Growth Funding

Capital Raise Supports Continued Expansion of Leading AI-based Business Intelligence Platform

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Earth, LLC ("Live Earth" or "the Company"), a global leader in streaming analytics software, announced today the closing of a $10 million growth funding round from an affiliate of the family office of Stephen Feinberg, formerly known as Tracker Capital Management.

Live Earth is a leading, next-generation business intelligence SaaS platform. The Company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to integrate disparate, actual, and streaming datasets to support real-time data insights and control to organizations.

"Live Earth was built for the toughest operating environments, ingesting massive data sets and providing real-time insights without teams of data scientists," commented Live Earth CEO Kevin Trottier. "Our ability to provide peerless, artificial intelligence-based insights and controls has made us a trusted partner to clients across markets. This new funding round will accelerate the growth of our platform to meet the expanding demand for our capabilities."

Dr. Nana Banerjee, Chairman of the Board of Live Earth, added: "The new capital raise supports the expansion of Live Earth's feature set and the deployment of its technology across commercial and government clients. Live Earth will be able to reach even more clients, helping them in the integration of disparate data and supporting real-time decision making."

About Live Earth

Live Earth has developed a next-generation business intelligence solution that leverages AI technology and the industry's most diversified, complex datasets to give enterprises real-time data insights and unprecedented control of their organization. Using Live Earth, customers are able to forecast more accurately, pinpoint root causes, and reduce exposure to risk.

Founded in 2015, Live Earth began by equipping U.S. Special Operations Forces with a real-time data visualization and streaming platform designed for enhanced situational awareness in classified operations. The company has continued to innovate the platform for commercial use with a global customer base that includes the world's top 100 financial institutions, telcos, and utilities, as well as government agencies. For more information, visit https://liveearth.com or contact us at press@liveearth.com.

