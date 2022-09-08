Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages Luxury Community in Westchester County, New York

/EIN News/ -- Chappaqua, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a new luxury home community offering five carriage-style townhome designs and future onsite amenities in Westchester County, New York. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 480 North Bedford Road in Chappaqua.

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages is a premier townhome community located on the site of the former Reader’s Digest headquarters. Homes are priced from $1.24 million and include gourmet kitchens, home offices, rooftop terraces, and 2-car garages. Homeowners will enjoy upscale amenities, low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient central Westchester County location just two miles from the Chappaqua Metro North Station and 30 miles from Manhattan. Future onsite amenities include a state-of-the-art amenity center, club room, fitness center, and outdoor pool.

“This neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury brand in the prestigious locations that we’re known for,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury low-maintenance living.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio experience allows buyers to browse through a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home. Toll Brothers communities offer top name-brand included features that other builders consider upgrades, such as gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, JennAir appliances, and 42” cabinets; rich hardwood flooring; gas fireplaces, Kohler plumbing fixtures; and more.

The professionally decorated and fully furnished Greely and Byram model homes are currently under construction and anticipated to open in early 2023. For more information on Chappaqua Crossing Carriages and Toll Brothers communities throughout New York, call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com