Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II:

“California joins the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and people around the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The longest-ruling monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II has had an extraordinary impact throughout her momentous life and work. Never having expected to become Queen, she nevertheless embraced her duty to serve, joining the armed services during World War II and pledging on her twenty-first birthday to devote her life to the nation and the Commonwealth.

“Throughout her unprecedented seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth remained true to that promise, providing an unwavering source of leadership, inspiration and stability through times of great social change and uncertainty while serving as matriarch to her own family.

“As we reflect on her incomparable life and legacy, our hearts are with the King and the Queen Consort and the entire Royal Family during this time of great loss.”

###

