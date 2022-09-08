Shoulder Arthroplasty Market - New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

The hospitals & clinics segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for two-thirds of the total market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoulder replacement or shoulder arthroplasty procedures are performed to replace the ball and sometimes the socket using a prosthesis made up of polythene and metal components. Several types of shoulder arthroplasties can be performed such as partial shoulder arthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, and revision shoulder arthroplasty, depending on the severity of the shoulder joint damage.

Increase in incidence of arthritis and surge in in geriatric population drive the growth of the global shoulder arthroplasty market. In addition, rise in focus of manufacturers on developing advanced shoulder fracture repair devices supplements the market growth. However, increase in risk of postoperative injuries associated with shoulder arthroplasties hampers the market growth. Conversely, surge in investment by manufacturers to develop shoulder arthroplasty devices in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to increase awareness towards available treatments for shoulder injuries are expected to provide profitable opportunities for market expansion.

Covid-19 Situation -

The global market is strongly influenced by the COVID-19 disease. New jobs everywhere world stagnad, which in turn leads decrease in market demand. The global manufacturing industry has struggled to integrate innovation products because workers stay at home, which disrupted global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporarily such as production and supply chain is at a standstill. Once the situation is good, production, supply chain and demand for hybrids

Major Key Market Players -

The key players operating in the shoulder arthroplasty market have adopted product launch as one of their key developmental strategies, among many others such as business expansion, product development, and business acquisition. The major companies profiled in the report include Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, and Exactech, Inc.

This is attributed to the greater freedom of movement of the shoulder joint offered after surgery along with fewer complications, which explains why approximately 93% of the procedures are successful. Various devices are incorporated into shoulder arthroplasty procedures, such as resurfacing implants, trauma specific implants, and shoulder replacement platform systems. Shoulder Resurfacing Implants are primarily used in shoulder arthroplasty, as the former aims to preserve more of the patient's bone and provide a more conservative approach to conventional total shoulder replacement surgery for the treatment of glenoid fractures. humeral arthritis, humeral head fractures and osteochondral lesions. However, shoulder armor systems recorded the highest CAGR of 8.4%, due to increased investment by key players in their development.

The Hospitals and Clinics segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. In addition, the outpatient surgical center segment is expected to experience a high growth rate of 9.0%, due to the increase in the number of shoulder arthroplasty performed in outpatient surgical centers, which are considered as safe as surgery. for hospitalized patients.

