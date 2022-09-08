The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Come Run With Me

Inspiring Novel About Friendship and Race Set During the Slavery Era Joins the Manila International Book Fair

“... all the slaves should be free. It's a sin to keep anyone in bondage to my way of thinking.” —”
— Kathleen Olson

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manila, PH — Kathleen Olson’s Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad revolves around Polly’s courageous feat to help Hattie, a runaway slave, cross safely to Canada — a touching tale of friendship that goes beyond borders. Kathleen’s inspiring book will be part of Authors Press’ exhibition for the Manila International Book Festival, the Philippines’ largest and oldest-running book fair, scheduled for September 15-18 at the SMX Convention Center.

Polly Wellington, eleven years old, belongs to a family in Iowa that is involved with the Underground Railroad, a network of secret tunnels and safe houses established in the United States during the early 19th century to help enslaved people escape into free states and Canada. One fateful morning in June, Polly was woken up urgently by her mother to help her with a sick guest. That was the day she met Hattie, a runaway slave girl about the same age as Polly, thus starting an adventure marked by friendship, courage, and freedom.

Kathleen Olson is a wife, mother, and grandmother who lives with her husband, Tom, in Northern Illinois. She is also the author of Silhouette on a Train which is also set to appear at this year’s MIBF.

Buy your copy of this page-turning novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

PRESS RELEASE | MANILA BOOK FAIR 2022

Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad
Written by Kathleen Olson
Paperback |
Hardcover |
Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs
of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best
publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of
proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve
industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

# # # # #

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Come Run With Me

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball
The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents The People
The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Come Run With Me
View All Stories From This Author