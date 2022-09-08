The 2022 Manila International Book Fair Presents Come Run With Me
Inspiring Novel About Friendship and Race Set During the Slavery Era Joins the Manila International Book Fair
MANILA, PHILIPPINES , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manila, PH — Kathleen Olson’s Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad revolves around Polly’s courageous feat to help Hattie, a runaway slave, cross safely to Canada — a touching tale of friendship that goes beyond borders. Kathleen’s inspiring book will be part of Authors Press’ exhibition for the Manila International Book Festival, the Philippines’ largest and oldest-running book fair, scheduled for September 15-18 at the SMX Convention Center.
Polly Wellington, eleven years old, belongs to a family in Iowa that is involved with the Underground Railroad, a network of secret tunnels and safe houses established in the United States during the early 19th century to help enslaved people escape into free states and Canada. One fateful morning in June, Polly was woken up urgently by her mother to help her with a sick guest. That was the day she met Hattie, a runaway slave girl about the same age as Polly, thus starting an adventure marked by friendship, courage, and freedom.
Kathleen Olson is a wife, mother, and grandmother who lives with her husband, Tom, in Northern Illinois. She is also the author of Silhouette on a Train which is also set to appear at this year’s MIBF.
PRESS RELEASE | MANILA BOOK FAIR 2022
Come Run with Me: A Story of the Underground Railroad
Written by Kathleen Olson
