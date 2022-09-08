Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week for Overhead Bridge Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane restrictions will be in place at night next week on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between Interstate 76 and Fox Street in Philadelphia for construction activities on the overhead Fox Street bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



The work schedule is:

Monday, September 12, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane; and

Tuesday, September 13, through Friday, September 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to two lanes.

Periodic lane closures will also be in place at night next week on northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses. The work schedule is:

Monday, September 12, through Thursday, September 15, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) may be reduced to a single lane; and

Monday, September 12, through Thursday, September 15, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) may be reduced to a single lane.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work areas because slowdowns and backups will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Fox Street bridge is being repaired as part of the ongoing contract to rehabilitate and redeck the nearby Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood.

Stage 5 construction is currently underway on the northbound outer lane of the mile-long Wayne Avenue structure.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $92.4 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

